BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources
2017年7月14日 / 凌晨4点36分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-AT&T plans major organizational changes after Time-Warner deal- Bloomberg, citing sources

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - At&T Inc:

* AT&T is planning organizational changes to follow its deal for Time Warner, including redefined role for CEO Randall Stephenson- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Stephenson will drop ceo title and become executive chairman,overseeing pair of ceos who will manage AT&T's telecom and media businesses- Bloomberg, citing sources

* John Stankey, who now leads directv and other entertainment businesses, will be ceo of the media division, including time warner- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Directv will become part of unit that includes AT&T'straditional phone businesses, to be run by John Donovan, who will be promoted to CEO- Bloomberg, citing sources Source bloom.bg/2tSwh0y

