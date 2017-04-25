BRIEF-AT&T says had 38.7 mln video subscribers at March 31, 2017

UPDATE 2-U.S. housing recovery intact despite drop in new home sales
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
April 25 At&T Inc:
* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing
* AT&T Inc - at March 31, 2017, about 84 percent of linear video subscribers are on satellite platform Source text - bit.ly/2oJhKRs Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.