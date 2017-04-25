版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 26日 星期三 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T says had 38.7 mln video subscribers at March 31, 2017

April 25 At&T Inc:

* AT&T Inc - at march 31, 2017, had 38.7 million video subscribers (excluding directv now) compared with 37.8 million at march 31, 2016 - sec filing

* AT&T Inc - at March 31, 2017, about 84 percent of linear video subscribers are on satellite platform Source text - bit.ly/2oJhKRs Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐