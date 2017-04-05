版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-AT&T says starting April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan

April 5 AT&T Inc:

* Says beginning April 6, co to include HBO as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan; new and existing customers on plan to get HBO included

* Says in addition, as part of AT&T Unlimited Plus wireless plan, customers to get a $25 monthly video credit on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
