2017年 5月 12日

BRIEF-AT&T says Straight Path elected to accept superior offer, terminated agreement with AT&T "after we declined to exercise our matching right"

May 11 AT&T Inc:

* Says Straight Path elected to accept superior offer, terminated agreement with AT&T "after we declined to exercise our matching right" Source text (bit.ly/2q75AoV) Further company coverage:
