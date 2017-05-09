BRIEF-AT&T sees significant investment to upgrade, maintain Texas' FirstNet network over next 25 yrs

May 9 AT&T Inc

* AT&T invests nearly $6.8 billion over 3-year period to enhance local networks in Texas

* AT&T Inc sees making significant investment to upgrade and maintain Texas' FirstNet network over next 25 years

* Expect to add 2 million locations in 2017, and plan to reach at least 12.5 million locations by mid-2019.