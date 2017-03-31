版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日 星期六 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T sets quarterly dividend of $0.49per share

March 31 At&T Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.49per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

