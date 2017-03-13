版本:
BRIEF-At&T signs exclusive deal with Mark Wahlberg

March 13 At&T Inc

* AT&T signs exclusive deal with Mark Wahlberg

* As part of deal, Wahlberg will appear in a series of TV and digital ads

* Wahlberg and AT&T begin production this week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
