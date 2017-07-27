BRIEF-Attunity reports second quarter results

1 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) - Attunity Ltd
* Attunity reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.12
* Q2 loss per share $0.19
* Q2 revenue $13.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $62 million to $65 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Attunity ltd - reaffirms its fiscal 2017 full year guidance originally provided on february 2, 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S