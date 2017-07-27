FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
BRIEF-Attunity reports second quarter results
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊成本飙升打压季度获利锐减77% 股价盘后下跌
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 中午11点31分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Attunity reports second quarter results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Attunity Ltd

* Attunity reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $13.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $62 million to $65 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Attunity ltd - reaffirms its fiscal 2017 full year guidance originally provided on february 2, 2017

* Reaffirms its fiscal 2017 full year guidance originally provided on february 2, 2017

* Fy2017 revenue view $62.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below