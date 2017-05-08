BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics reports Q2 loss per share $0.37

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 mln bought deal equity offering
* Summit Industrial Income REIT announces $60 million bought deal equity offering
May 8 Atwood Oceanics Inc
* Atwood Oceanics announces fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings
* Q2 loss per share $0.37
* Q2 revenue $167.7 million versus $296.4 million
* Q2 revenue view $127.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - on June 14, 2017, tetraphase pharmaceuticals, Patheon UK Ltd and certain of its affiliates entered into master manufacturing services agreement
* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement