2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Atwood Oceanics reports Q2 loss per share $0.37

May 8 Atwood Oceanics Inc

* Atwood Oceanics announces fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings

* Q2 loss per share $0.37

* Q2 revenue $167.7 million versus $296.4 million

* Q2 revenue view $127.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
