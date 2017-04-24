BRIEF-Atyr Pharma announces promising top-line results from Resolaris

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Atyr Pharma Inc
* Atyr Pharma announces promising top-line results from Resolaris phase 1B/2 clinical trial in patients with early onset facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
* Resolaris generally well-tolerated at doses up to 3.0 mg/kg once weekly in early onset facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy
* Atyr believes observed safety results of Resolaris to date are supportive of further advancement of resolaris
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share