2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Atyr Pharma announces promising top-line results from Resolaris

April 24 Atyr Pharma Inc

* Atyr Pharma announces promising top-line results from Resolaris phase 1B/2 clinical trial in patients with early onset facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

* Resolaris generally well-tolerated at doses up to 3.0 mg/kg once weekly in early onset facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

* Atyr believes observed safety results of Resolaris to date are supportive of further advancement of resolaris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
