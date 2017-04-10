版本:
2017年 4月 11日

BRIEF-aTyr Pharma appoints of Timothy P. Coughlin to its board

April 10 aTyr Pharma Inc:

* aTyr Pharma announces appointment of TIMOTHY P. COUGHLIN to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
