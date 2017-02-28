版本:
BRIEF-Atyr Pharma receives U.S. FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of limb girdle muscular dystrophy with Resolaris

Feb 28 Atyr Pharma Inc

* Atyr Pharma Receives U.S. FDA orphan drug designation for the treatment of limb girdle muscular dystrophy with Resolaris™ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
