BRIEF-Auburn National Bancorporation Q1 EPS $0.52

April 24 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc :

* Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. reports first quarter net earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.52

* Auburn National Bancorporation Inc- quarterly net interest income of $5.9 million, a 3 pct increase compared to Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
