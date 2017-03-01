版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Audentes says announces commencement of LUSTRO study

March 1 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes Therapeutics - commencement of LUSTRO, study designed to characterize disease course in patients living with Crigler-Najjar syndrome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
