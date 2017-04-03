版本:
BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AT132 to treat x-linked myotubular myopathy

April 3 Audentes Therapeutics Inc

* Audentes Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for AT132 to treat x-linked myotubular myopathy

* Audentes Therapeutics Inc - preliminary data from Aspiro is expected to be available in Q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
