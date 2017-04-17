版本:
2017年 4月 18日

BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics files for common stock offering of about 4.8 mln shares

April 17 Audentes Therapeutics Inc-

* Files for common stock offering of about 4.8 million shares - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2puDjWw) Further company coverage:
