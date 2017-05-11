BRIEF-Audentes Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.83

May 11 Audentes Therapeutics Inc
* Audentes therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial
results and provides corporate update
* Qtrly loss per share $ 0.83
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Audentes therapeutics inc - research and development
expenses were $14.6 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $7.9
million for same period in 2016
* Audentes therapeutics inc - as of march 31, 2017, audentes
had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $81.7
million
* Audentes therapeutics inc - current cash, cash equivalents
and marketable securities are planned to fund operations into
late 2019
* Audentes therapeutics-on track to file inds to evaluate
systemic administration of at982 for treatment of pompe disease,
at307 for treatment of cpvt
