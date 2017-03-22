版本:
BRIEF-Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program

March 22 Audiocodes Ltd

* Audiocodes announces authorization of additional share repurchase program

* Audiocodes - approved a program to repurchase up to $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value

* Audiocodes - court approval for audiocodes' existing repurchase program is scheduled to expire on April 25, 2017

* Audiocodes says share repurchases will be funded from available working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
