BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports qtrly loss per share $0.15

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 Aura Minerals Inc
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 revenue fell 2 percent
* Says gold production for Q1 of 2017 was 11% lower than comparable period of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Qtrly revenue $34.9 million versus $35.5 million
* Qtrly gold produced 30,318 ounces versus 34,058 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.