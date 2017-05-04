版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Aurania resources announces shareholder meeting to approve Ecuasolidus S.A. acquisition

May 4 Aurania Resources Ltd

* Aurania Resources Ltd. Announces shareholder meeting for approval of Ecuasolidus S.A. Acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
