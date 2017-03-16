版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Aurelius amends terms of $2 mln financing

March 16 Aurelius Minerals Inc:

* Aurelius amends terms of $2 million financing

* Aurelius Minerals Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered placement offering to sell common share units a price of $0.10 per common share unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
