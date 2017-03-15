版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 07:31 BJT

BRIEF-AuRico Metals receives Environmental Assessment approval for Kemess Underground Project

March 15 Aurico Metals Inc.

* Aurico metals receives environmental assessment approval for kemess underground project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
