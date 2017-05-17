版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

May 17 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - Trial to recruit 320 patients, intended to support full marketing approval of voclosporin for patients with LN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
