BRIEF-Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

BRIEF-Viasat says Boeing awarded multi-year contract
* Viasat Inc - boeing company has awarded viasat a multi-year contract for production of kor-24a link 16 terminal
May 17 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis
* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - Trial to recruit 320 patients, intended to support full marketing approval of voclosporin for patients with LN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.
* Agena bioscience - assurex health, subsidiary of myriad genetics, has selected massarray system for streamlined laboratory set-up, sample processing of assurex health's genesight test