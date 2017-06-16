BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma presents voclosporin remission data

June 16 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Voclosporin remission data from the phase IIB aura-LV study highlighted at eular 2017

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - no unexpected safety signals nor adverse events were observed and voclosporin was generally well-tolerated

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - there were no electrolyte changes in treatment groups, mean blood pressure was similar across treatment groups through 48 weeks

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - voclosporin treated groups showed statistically significant improvement over control group in speed, rates of complete, partial remission

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: