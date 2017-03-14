版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Aurinia says public offering of 22.3 mln shares priced at $6.75 per share

March 14 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia prices us$150.5 million public offering of common shares

* Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc says pricing of its underwritten public offering of 22.3 million common shares

* Aurinia pharmaceuticals inc says shares are being sold at a public offering price of us$6.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐