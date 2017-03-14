版本:
BRIEF-Auris Medical expects 2017 operating expenses will be in range of chf 28 to 32 mln

March 14 Auris Medical Holding Ag

* Auris medical provides business update and reports full year 2016 financial results

* Auris medical holding ag- expects that its operating expenses in 2017 will be in range of chf 28.0 to 32.0 million

* Auris medical holding ag says with proceeds from february 2017 offering, company's cash runway has been extended into q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
