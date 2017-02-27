版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Aurora announces Q2 2017 results

Feb 27 Aurora Cannabis Inc

* Aurora announces Q2 2017 results

* Qtrly revenues of $3.9 million, as compared to $0 for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐