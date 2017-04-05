版本:
2017年 4月 5日

BRIEF-Aurvista Gold Corp doubles the size of the Douay Gold Project Area

April 5 Aurvista Gold Corp

* Aurvista Gold Corporation doubles the size of the Douay Gold Project Area by staking 294 mineral claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
