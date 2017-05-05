BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13

May 5 AutoCanada Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13

* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly revenue $639,027 versus $666,872

* AutoCanada inc - plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions