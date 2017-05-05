BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-Homeservices of America says president Robert Moline retiring
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring
May 5 AutoCanada Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.13
* Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions
* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly revenue $639,027 versus $666,872
* On June 19, appointed Julie N. Shamburger to serve as Senior Executive Vice President and CFO - sec filing
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)