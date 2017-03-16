版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 17日 星期五

BRIEF-AutoCanada Inc says Thomas Orysiuk is resigning from his position as President

March 16 Autocanada Inc

* Autocanada Inc. Announces executive resignation

* Orysiuk shall resign as president and director effective march 17, 2017

* Steven Landry shall assume role of president and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
