BRIEF-Autodesk names Andrew Anagnost president and CEO

June 19 Autodesk Inc-

* Autodesk names Andrew Anagnost president and CEO

* Says CEO and president Carl Bass resigned

* Autodesk Inc says Andrew Anagnost will also join Autodesk's board of directors

* Autodesk Inc - Amar Hanspal, senior vice president, chief product officer and interim co-ceo, has decided to leave company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
