2017年 4月 29日

BRIEF-Autodesk says co, Citibank, Bank of America entered into amendment to credit agreement

April 28 Autodesk Inc

* Autodesk - on April 26, co, Citibank NA, Bank of America NA, among others entered into letter amendment No. 1 to amended credit agreement dated May 29, 2015

* Autodesk - amendment to replace max. debt to capitalization ratio with max. debt to total cash ratio of 2.00 to 1.00 for qtrs ending April 30, July 31, Oct 31

* Autodesk - Amendment provides minimum interest coverage ratio to not apply for quarters ending April 30, July 31, Oct 31 in 2017 and Jan 31, April 30 in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
