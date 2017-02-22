版本:
2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Autohome Inc anounces transaction between shareholders and board change

Feb 22 Autohome Inc:

* Autohome Inc announces transaction between shareholders and board change

* Autohome -On Feb. 22, Yun Chen Capital Cayman, completes transaction to acquire about 6.5pct of total issued shares in co from Telstra Holdings Pty Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
