BRIEF-Autohome Inc reports Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.83

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 Autohome Inc:
* Autohome Inc announces unaudited first quarter ended march 31, 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up 1.9 to 4.3 percent
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share RMB 3.13
* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.83
* Q1 earnings per share view RMB 2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Autohome Inc -Q1 net revenues increased 23.3pct year-over-year to RMB1,348.4 million ($195.9 million)
* Autohome Inc - currently expects to generate net revenues in range of RMB1,405 million ($204.1 million) to RMB1,437 million ($208.8 million) in Q2 of fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.