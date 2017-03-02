BRIEF-Autohome Q4 EPS RMB 3.27

March 2 Autohome Inc
* Autohome inc. Announces unaudited fourth quarter and full
year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue rmb 2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view rmb 2.11
billion
* Sees q1 2017 revenue up 16 to 20.6 percent
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 3.82
* Q4 earnings per share rmb 3.27
* Q4 earnings per share view rmb 2.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says q4 net revenues increased 86.3% year-over-year to
$290.2 million
* Qtrly non-gaap basic and diluted eps were $0.56 and $0.55
respectively,
* Says expects to generate net revenues in range of rmb1,268
million ($182.6 million) to rmb1,319 million ($190.0 million) in
q1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: