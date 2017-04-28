版本:
BRIEF-Autoliv Q1 operating profit beats forecasts

April 28 Autoliv

* Q1 operating profit $218 million (205) versus mean forecast $206 million in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
