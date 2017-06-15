BRIEF-Automatic Data Processing says entered into a $3.50 bln 364-day credit agreement

June 15 Automatic Data Processing Inc:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co
entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec
filing
* Automatic Data Processing- 5-year facility contains
accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be
increased by $500 million to $2.75 billion
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - 364-day facility replaced
company's prior $3.25 billion 364-day facility, entered into on
june 15, 2016
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - co entered into a $2.25
billion five-year credit agreement - sec filing
* Automatic Data Processing- five-year facility contains
accordion feature under which aggregate commitment can be
increased by $500 million to $2.75 billion
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - existing $3.75 billion
five-year credit agreement entered into on june 15, 2016 will
continue in full force and effect
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - lenders' commitments under
five-year facility will expire and borrowings thereunder will
mature on june 14, 2022
Source text - bit.ly/2sxOXVF
