2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-Automodular Corp posts Q1 loss per share c$0.03

May 10 Automodular Corp

* Automodular Corporation: first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
