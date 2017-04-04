版本:
BRIEF-Automodular enters automatic share purchase plan

April 4 Automodular Corp:

* Automodular provides update on normal course issuer bid

* Has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker

* ASPP expires at end of day on April 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
