BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing

May 29 Automotive Finco Corp :
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction,
dividend increase and $40 million financing
* Increase in its annual dividend to $0.205 per common share
payable monthly
* Increase in its annual dividend represents an increase of
approximately 22% above its current dividend per share
* Through unit intends to provide new debt financing to
three affiliates of AA Finance Co LP in aggregate amount of $43
million
* Investments to each have 25-year term, bear interest at
10.5%, and provide partnership with annual interest revenue of
$4.5 million
* In order to finance investments has entered into an
agreement with a syndicate of underwriters
* Underwriters agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis,
3.7 million common shares at $2.70 per share
