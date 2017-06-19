版本:
2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share

June 19 Automotive Finco Corp

* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share

* Automotive Finco Corp - expects to target long term payout ratio to be in range of 85 - 95% of its distributable cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
