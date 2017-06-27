BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility

CORRECTED-Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 28
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
* Automotive Properties REIT says has extended maturity of one of its non-revolving credit facilities from July 2020 to June 2022 for a five-year term
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- has placed a $10.0 million mortgage on one of its other recently-acquired automotive dealership properties
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust- mortgage has term of 10 years, maturing june 2027, a fixed interest rate of 3.7% with 25-year amortization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 28 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening virtually unchanged at 9,071 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd. announces appointment to board of directors and formation of advisory board
* Launched an offering of senior secured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $400 million