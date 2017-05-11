版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 12日 星期五 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit

May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:

* Automotive Properties REIT reports financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.219 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐