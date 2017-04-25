BRIEF-Autonation Q1 revenue $5.1 billion

April 25 Autonation Inc:
* Autonation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.32 billion
* Qtrly retail new vehicle unit sales of 75,798 versus
79,007 in q1 2016
* Autonation Inc - expect to see a sequential increase in q2
in both used unit volumes and gross profit per vehicle retailed
* Qtrly same store retail vehicle unit sales were flat
compared to year-ago period
