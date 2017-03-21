版本:
BRIEF-Autozone authorizes additional stock repurchase

March 21 Autozone Inc

* Autozone authorizes additional stock repurchase

* Autozone inc- board authorized repurchase of an additional $750 million of company's common stock in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
