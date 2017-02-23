版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:43 BJT

BRIEF-AV Homes reports Q4 EPS $0.68

Feb 23 Av Homes Inc

* AV homes reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 revenue rose 16 percent to $261.7 million

* Qtrly homebuilding revenue increased 17 pct to $256.4 million

* Qtrly homes delivered increased by 11 pct to 808 units

* Sees 2017 homebuilding gross margin to be approximately 18 pct, inclusive of approximately 2.8 pct of previously capitalized interest

* Sees 2017 pre-tax income is expected to be approximately $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐