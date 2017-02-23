BRIEF-AV Homes reports Q4 EPS $0.68

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Av Homes Inc
* AV homes reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* Q4 revenue rose 16 percent to $261.7 million
* Qtrly homebuilding revenue increased 17 pct to $256.4 million
* Qtrly homes delivered increased by 11 pct to 808 units
* Sees 2017 homebuilding gross margin to be approximately 18 pct, inclusive of approximately 2.8 pct of previously capitalized interest
* Sees 2017 pre-tax income is expected to be approximately $36 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.