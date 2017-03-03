BRIEF-AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina

March 3 AV Homes Inc
* AV Homes to acquire Savvy Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina
* AV Homes Inc - Deal for approximately $50 million
* Acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and AV Homes'
revolving credit facility
* Transaction has been approved by AV Homes board of
directors and is expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* AV Homes Inc - Michael P. Kahn represented seller in the
transaction
