BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals files for non-timely 10-K

March 16 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to file annual report on
form 10-K within the extension period of 15 calendar days as
provided under rule 12B-25
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to report total revenues
of about $150 million for 2016 versus total revenues of about
$173 million for 2015
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - expects to report net loss of
about $41 million for 2016 versus net income of about $42
million for 2015
Source: (bit.ly/2mxzb5w)
