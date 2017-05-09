BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc:
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 revenue $52.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $46.1 million
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $0.30 to $0.45
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $170 million to $185 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $175.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avadel Pharmaceuticals - included in GAAP net income in q1 2017 are $2.7 million in restructuring costs related to reduction of co's workforce in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.