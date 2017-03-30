版本:
BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals says plans to reduce headcount in France by About 50 people

March 30 Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals announces planned reduction of french workforce

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - announced a plan to reduce its headcount in France by approximately 50 peopl

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - anticipates annual costs savings of about $3.5 to $4.0 million

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - action does not affect allocation of resources to its rest-on Phase III clinical trial or any other important pipeline initiatives

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc - expects reduction to be substantially completed by end of July 2017

* Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc- expects to incur related employee severance, benefits and other costs of approximately $2.5 to $4.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
